Waterford Taxpayers Being Mislead

As a Waterford Resident and retired Fire Chief of the town’s department, I was taken aback by a Caledonian article on January 16th titled “Board Nixes $69,000 Request As Tax Relief Effort”. This article stated that the selectboard would be creating huge tax relief by nixing a $69,000 request toward the purchase of a new fire truck.
I am not debating the merit of this request. What I see is taxpayers being misled by the statement in the article stating “It would have carried a property tax impact of $200 per $100,000 of valuation.” I have reached out to the writer of this article to verify where this dollar figure came from, however there has been no response as of this writing.
If you do the math, this is not even plausible. Based on our Annual Report ending in 2021, the $200 per $100K would be over 40% of the town’s $999,000 municipal budget. This $69K actually calculates out to be $33.29 per $100K of valuation.
If there are people in town who feel the fire department budget is out of hand let’s take a look at actual cost. The estimated budget proposal for 2023 is $106,386. If you break this down it amounts to $51.33 per $100K. Even with the addition of the $69,000, the tax impact would be $84.62 per $100K and not a total of $251.56 per $100K
The fire department was built in a central location so that a majority of property owners would qualify for a home owners insurance reduction. Although difficult for me to suggest the average savings, my savings are way more than the $51 per $100K valuation cost.
The newly appointed selectboard ran on increased transparency to the taxpayers which I truly appreciate. The selectboard minutes of January 13, 2023 make no reference to the $200 per $100K savings. Was this an oversite? Was it a misstated value that the reporter heard? Or was it a misprint?
The Waterford residents are fortunate to have EMS and Fire services provided by dedicated volunteers. I feel the residents deserve to have the correct facts and figures in supporting the department’s efforts to protect and serve our community.
