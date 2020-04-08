WCAX & Easter
To the Editor:
WCAX should be ashamed. The logo for its weather chart showing a bouncing bunny is an insult to all Christians. Easter is not, nor has it ever been, a celebration of a bouncing bunny but a celebration of the resurrection of Christ. They should tell it like it is and stop being cowards.
The Rev. Bob Sargent
North Danville, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.