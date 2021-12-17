We Also Have Responsibilities
To the Editor:
I have listened this past week to a series of interviews with NVRH employees about their experiences on the job during the pandemic. It was produced by Erica Heilman and broadcast by Vermont Public Radio, 88.5 FM. This series reveals like no other reporting I have read or heard, the extent of a local crisis in health care, not just for our family, friends, neighbors, but for the medical professionals we want to be able to rely upon when we are ill.
If you listen to the series you can hear about the long hours hospital staff are working, the difficult decisions they are too frequently being forced to make, about some of the consequences for non-Covid patient care. Are we spoiled? Covid fatigue is real, but we give in to it at our own peril, and the peril of everyone around us.
Along with our rights, don’t we also have daily responsibilities to be thoughtfully informed about Covid in our community, and imagine the wider effect of our daily individual decisions about vaccination, mask wearing, gatherings, and testing? With rights, we also have responsibilities.
I hope you’ll listen to Erica Heilman’s series. Here’s how. Go to vpr.org. Search ‘erica heilman nvrh’. You’ll find hers and related stories that you can read, or listen to.
Thanks.
Kathy Oberle
Danville, Vt.
