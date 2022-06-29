We Are Failing Our School System
To the Editor:
After teaching in various grades in more than one school system and in two different states for more than 35 years, and then substituting in different grades in two different school systems at various subject matters, including some computer classes, I am interested in articles in newspaper articles entitles, “Are we failing our school children?”
I give that question a resounding yes! The bigger question is why and how?
Years ago, even when I went to school, and into my first years of teaching, I could see the “Three R’s” deteriorating in the schools’ reading, writing and arithmetic following the exclusion of history and geography, as they were combined to make “social studies.” When I went to school a long time ago, we had self-contained classrooms with one teacher teaching in one grade of students; reading, writing, including the Palmer method of penmanship (a forgotten art in writing), spelling, history, geography, literature including the value of (essays, poems and short stories) and yes, we taught our own art and music in our self-contained grade school classes.
Later on, a special art teacher and a special music teacher came into our classrooms to start and tell us how to continue the art or music work with the students during the week without the music or art teacher there. From the self-contained classrooms, change brought the departmentalized teaching, where teachers (in the middle grades) taught two or three subjects to two or three different classes. The lower grade school developed a similar departmentalized style program. But throughout the changes, teachers were given the plan what to teach and how by the local superintendent working with the local Boards of Education.
General guidelines were offered by the state and fewer, by the federal government. Teachers then had enough latitude within the guidelines all they went to college to teach the students. No strict mandates were imposed on the schools as to what and how the schoolchildren were to be taught.
For many years our students could compete with “foreign” children in any area of the school curriculum. Now, our children have difficulty matching up with “foreign” students on any subject, supposedly taught in our public schools. That is why some parents are pulling their kids out of public schools and placing them in private schools (where the harsh mandates cannot be imposed), or home taught, as those students are learning the “Three R’s,” and extras like history, geography, etc. My question to our legislators is, “What do you know about handling schoolchildren, or for that matter, the “Three R’s,” and the “extras?” Were you taught them when you went to school?
These changes (federal and state mandates) have been coming for quite awhile, during your lifetime. Teachers go to college for four or more years. To find out how to handle schoolchildren and what they need to be able to do when they get out of school and into this crazy, mixed-up world they must exist in for the rest of their lives. You, who may have not ever set inside a school classroom for many years know better than them? No way!
Go back to your plush legislative seats and do something positive for the people who voted for you to live a more happy productive life, without all those increasing taxes. We, taxpayers of the United States, pay for your salaries, bonuses and retirement and you do nothing for us except raise our taxes! What have you done to keep prices of even necessaries from going up every week? Our founding fathers represented the people in the Continental Congresses. It looks to me like the only ones you represent are yourselves. I can say that when I read about one or more of you have three or more million plus dollar homes. Please prove me wrong!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
