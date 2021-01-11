Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Last Wednesday afternoon, we as a nation sat horrified staring at our phones, tablets and TV’s as we watched an insurrection unfold inside our nations capital. One of the many shocking images to come out of the siege of the Capitol building was that of a Confederate flag being paraded through the halls. A flag known by our ancestors to be the symbol of treason. The very flag of a previous rebellion that sent at least 600,000 American’s to their death including over 5,000 souls from the state of Vermont.
My stomach turned Wednesday night as my TV showed a wide shot of the rioters engulfing the Capitol building. Up on the scaffolding to the right, someone had planted a familiar green and blue flag – the Bennington Battle Flag. I read later on that at least one busload of Vermonters did indeed travel to Washington D.C to take part in these events.
If there is anyone from Barton, Newport, Brownington, Irasburg, or any other towns up here in the NEK who attended what turned out to be an insurrection against our republic now is the time to separate yourself from the traitors who stormed the Capitol building. If you went down there to demonstrate, and to peacefully protest because you believe that the election was stolen from you, and that you had no intention of parading Confederate flags through the halls of our Capitol building, right now would be a good time to clarify your intentions. If you went down to Washington DC only, to support a president who continues to glorify the names and statues of Confederate generals and yet you still consider yourself an American patriot trying to save this country, please do some explaining for us.
