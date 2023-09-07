NH Rep. Carrie Gendreau doesn’t like seeing evidence of LGBTQ people openly celebrating their identity in public, and she wishes she could “do something about it”. Hey Carrie Gendreau, why don’t you and all the other bigots paint your OWN all-white, all-heterosexual mural? I’d love to see what that would look like. I picture noble, strong-jawed Aryan MEN striding and stomping across a landscape of little squashed brown people, waving flags. Or why not commission a sculpture of a lone, blonde Nordic hero standing fast against change? You’ll find plenty of good examples from the Nazi artwork of the ’30s.
Or why not just put up a sign on your OWN property saying “We Don’t WANNA Belong!” But such an approach would never occur to you, because you and your kind are bullies.
PS: Thank you Alison Despathy and Raymond Gradual for your appreciation of my “Ministry of Lies” letter to the editor. It felt good to see.
