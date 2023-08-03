We Face Global Catastrophe
To the Editor:
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 1:14 pm
We Face Global Catastrophe
To the Editor:
I’ve watched this evil media charade my whole adult life. Scientists knew about global warming well over forty years ago, and the world’s major governments had hoped to do something about it in Kyoto in 1991. But this was sabotaged by the energy industry and its handmaidens in the government with the same exact strategy of lies and influence-peddling used by the tobacco industry. That time, the time-honored corporate strategy of bought-and-paid-for negligence killed a few million cigarette smokers. This time we face global catastrophe.
At the very least, someone ought to file a class-action lawsuit against both the energy industry and the media corporations who took their money and colluded in global warming denial for decades. These corporations and their owners have billions in ill-gotten gains, and it should all be clawed back and put into some kind of global warming mitigation fund, which itself could only fractionally remedy the damage already done to the planet.
The energy industry oligarchs and their media minions have blackened the very skies with their criminal greed and their paid shills who will continue to poison the airwaves with their lies denying global warming even when burning cinders are falling in their hair. (Oh, but how I love to watch John McClaughry twist and turn as he tries to claim he always knew the truth!) They ought to pay for what they have done. I’m picturing something big, something comprehensive, like the Salerno Maxitrials of the 80’s, with all those parasites in a big cage in a courtroom.
David Hunter
Newark, Vt.
