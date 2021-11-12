We Have Choices
To the Editor:
Fortunately, we do not live in a socialist state.
I recently read a review by a noted Middlebury writer about the electrification of our cars, homes, & businesses. He apparently believes that “green” energy, wind & solar power generation, can greatly reduce the amount of burning of fossil fuels.
There has been a big up-tick in the emissions of CO2 from the Chinese economy. This started when Bill Clinton was president. Now we are being told that we need to reduce our carbon output. Does this mean the elimination of the gasoline driven automobile? the diesel truck? home heating oil? They would like you to think so. Can we depend on “renewable” energy production to power a new economy? They think so.
Well, we do not live in a one party state. We have choices. Milton Freedman, an economist, wrote a best selling book ‘Free to choose’. Ronald Reagan was president. Belt tightening at what cost? The middle class?
Leland Alper
Barnet, Vt.
