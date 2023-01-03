We Have To Save Ukraine
To the Editor:
Rain likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 5:58 pm
We Have To Save Ukraine
To the Editor:
The United States convinced Ukraine in 1991 to give up its nuclear weapons and send them to Russia. We then guaranteed Ukraine’s security, and now we are fulfilling those guarantees.
We have provided about $70 billion in aid and plan on giving another $50 billion in economic and military aid. This aid is well spent since Ukraine is fighting to counter and deter Russian expansionist goals in Eastern Europe. If Ukraine goes down Eastern Europe could be next. This would require a response from NATO countries, including the U.S., which would precipitate WWIII.
Kevin McCarthy, the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the far right Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus, including the extremist Marjorie Greene, want to cut back our commitment to Ukraine. This highly partisan, short sighted, and naive position loses sight of the world geopolitical situation. It would endanger Ukraine and Europe and encourage other bad actors in the world like China, North Korea and Iran to commit aggression with impunity to further their expansionist objectives.
Ukrainian President Zelensky is committed to defending his country. Congress and the American people should realize the strategic importance of saving Ukraine from the clutches of a Russian tyrant.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, N. H.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.