We’ll Take a Pass on the Ministry of Information
To the Editor:
Whatever else I may or may not agree with in Bill Coleman’s…..must not use the word “screed”…must not…..letter titled “Slow Motion Coup Underway” one thing jumps out at me. As a veteran of years in radio broadcasting, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I read this statement:
“If democracy will survive the current onslaught we must revoke the FCC licenses of the far-right wing news media. that includes Fox and several other purveyors of anti-democracy misinformation.”
Mr. Coleman’s traditional closing salutation is, “For democracy.”
That statement in and of itself is the most anti-democratic thing I’ve read in quite some time. Mr. Coleman seems to be advocating for further government control of free speech. I’m not good with that. Just like I’m not good with gun control, anti-abortion laws, and most other means by which the state seeks to control us.
I wonder how Mr. Coleman would react to a proposal to silence voices like MSNBC and NPR by labeling them “disinformation”.
Speaking of NPR, I think I’ll close with a quote from Garrison Keillor: “I think the most un-American thing you can say is, ‘You can’t say that.’ “
In liberty-
Eddie Garcia
St. Johnsburt, Vt.
