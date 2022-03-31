We need immigrants because we need workers. We need immigrants to assure the world we can show compassion to those who face hardships. We need immigrants to bring out our better selves. We need immigrants to teach us about the world beyond our borders. We need immigrants to deflate our arrogance. We need immigrants to remind us of our origins. We need immigrants teach us their ways. We need immigrants to help America learn to share its toys. We need immigrants because it is fair. We need immigrants because admitting them allows us to show respect. We need immigrants because they let us display integrity. We need immigrants because when they are free of fear, we share that freedom. We need immigrants because care for the needy exemplifies responsible citizenship. We need immigrants because as a civil society we must strive to improve and this cannot be done when we know others suffer and do nothing about it. We need new energy from immigrants so our nation can innovate and challenge old ideas on a regular basis. We need immigrants to make us strong.
