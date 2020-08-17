We Need Katherine Sims
To the Editor:
Recently I had the opportunity to meet Katherine Sims who’s running for State Representative for Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Frankly, “she knocked my socks off!”
She’s an impressive candidate with an even more impressive resume. In 2007, she founded the nonprofit Green Mountain Farm-to-School organization. If you’re unfamiliar with this amazing group and the work it does, go to their website, greenmountainfarmtoschool.org.
The UVM Extension Service created an Across the Fence video which aired on 3/11/15. Watch it on the Farm-to-School website. You’ll see immediately why Katherine is the person we need to represent us. Her passion for the welfare of our children and families is contagious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.