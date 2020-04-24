We Need NVU
To the Editor:
We urge Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, and Chair J. Churchill Hindes and fellow members of The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees to find a way to keep the NVU campuses in operation.
NVU Lyndon is a financial anchor in an area of Vermont where there are few economic opportunities, making it hard to make a living. NVU Lyndon provides an education to a local population that may find it difficult to go elsewhere to attend college. NVU Lyndon brings diversity of students, faculty and cultural events to the area. We understand there is a very difficult financial situation facing the State College system and Vermont education funding in general.
Closing the NVU campuses will make living in Northern Vermont more difficult, and less inspiring, for everyone. We have much to lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.