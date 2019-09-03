We Need Your Opinion
To the Editor:
The Barnet Select Board has hired a consultant to assess public opinion and promote two possible options to address what they have determined is an overwhelming need to replace the current Barnet Town Clerk’s office. The Barnet Building Committee concluded that “in 2014 (when) there was agreement among many Barnet townspeople that the Barnet Town Offices were not meeting the needs of the employees and the community.” Despite extensive research and a request for evidence and documentation of that agreement, I have been unable to substantiate that claim. Nevertheless, the Barnet Select Board authorized the expenditure of $63,000 of tax payer money looking for a solution to this problem. Admittedly only 1/3 of that amount has come directly from Barnet taxpayers, but the other 2/3 identified as being “from grants”, ultimately comes from taxpayer’s pockets.
The consultant, Cynthia Stuart of Stuart Consulting, has done an excellent job of trying to assess the opinions of the part-time and full-time residents of Barnet on this issue. Unfortunately the consultant was charged with assessing just two options, Option 1 and Option 2, that the Building Committee has deemed as the only two scenarios that will adequately address the problem as they have defined it. On September 11, the Building Committee will be informed of the results of the survey. Only one of the options (new building or remodel McIndoes) will be placed on a November ballot.
I have discussed this with a number of part-time and full-time residents of Barnet who feel that neither Option 1 nor Option 2 is in the best interest of Barnet. Thoroughly addressing the current shortcomings of the existing Town Clerk’s office might be a more practical and cost-effective approach rather than either of the proposed expensive and less than desirable proposals. Unfortunately, the survey, intended to gather citizens’ opinions does not include consideration of any other option. Item #10 on the survey offers the opportunity to ask questions or provide additional information. This survey will end on September 7. I urge you to complete the survey and be sure to make your opinions clear in item #10, even if you have previously completed the survey, do so again to complete the final item with your thought and opinions. Time is of the essence. This survey will end on September 7 and no responses past that date will be considered. For those friends who don’t have access to a computer you can acquire, fill out, and return a paper survey at: The Barnet Library or the Barnet Town Clerk’s Office.
As of a few days ago only 100 Barnet residents had bothered to submit a survey. Remember this survey, and your opportunity to have your thoughts considered, ends on September 7th. Fill out and submit a survey today.
Frank Jannarone
Barnet, Vermont
