We’re Already Miss That Big Guy at the Top
To the Editor:
Moving yesterday quickly to vacate Howard Dean’s infamous “La La Land” (i.e., Montpelier, VT). I understood with much regret from the security officers who even now (post COVID) “guard the offices” located in the post office building located on Main Street in Montpelier that the Congressional office which former U.S. Senator Patrick J. Leahy maintained for so very many years during his inordinately long tenure now ceases to function as a Congressional office under U.S. Senator Peter F. Welch.
I understood further from the same two or three security officers that residents from Washington County, indeed that everyone not living in Chittenden County, must have recourse to Peter’s sole remaining Congressional office located in Burlington, VT. In fairness, I indicate that both U.S. Senator Bernard Sanders and U.S. House Representative Becca Balint have Congressional offices in Burlington, VT. Yet there would now appear (since U.S. Senator Patrick J. Leahy’s retirement and Peter’s election to replace him) that there is no Congressional office located south of Chittenden County.
Complicating matters still further, these same security personnel openly alleged that U.S. Senator Peter F. Welch continues to pay rent for the considerable space located in the post office building, even now following the eight months which have lapsed since the November 2022 election.
I queried these same officers with respect to the even more spacious accommodation which former U.S. Senator Patrick J. Leahy occupied for a very long time indeed at 199 Main Street in Burlington, VT. They indicated that Peter continues to hold forth there, apparently not yet having had sufficient time within which to move his Congressional office to a smaller location or to move that office to a more reasonably smaller accommodation within the building. (The building at 199 Main has long been shared with the prominent law firm of Downs, Rachlin, and Martin.) Regrettably, Peter does not presently enjoy the same level of seniority in the U.S. Senate that U.S. Senator Leahy enjoyed. Although impressive in its own right, Peter’s level of seniority does not compare to that of former Senator Leahy, and in all probability does not warrant Peter’s remaining where Senator Leahy was.
Mind you, Peter is not up for election for another few years, so Peter perhaps feels that he can take his time (albeit at taxpayers’ considerable expense) in establishing or reestablishing service to those very many Vermont residents who live south of the Burlington, VT, area.
U.S. House Representative Becca Balint, by contrast, appears to have moved quickly out of the lakeside offices long occupied by her predecessor (former U.S. House Representative Peter F. Welch). The new U.S. House Congressional office location is at 159 Bank Street in Burlington. The office is presently accessible only by phone from the exterior of the building. “Owen” or “Own” is the male person answering the phone. He is only a little testy, leaving one with the distinct impression that he will admit only those few people who already have a right to be there, “there” being the unobtrusive “Suite #204” on the outside telephone directory.
Equally curious, U.S. House Representative Balint has yet to establish her electronic mail system to the point where it is in good working order.
Joanne Margaret Brown
Boston, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.