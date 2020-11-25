We Thought We Were More Important
To the Editor:
Your article “Covid Concerns Clear County Superior Court” just didn’t convey the absolute absurdity of the situation.
The Court system apparently had a clear and direct policy that while the Court system had knowledge that two Court staff members had contact tracing exposure, it was not to so advise or warn other people or lawyers coming into the courthouse or courtroom. You know, like me. And yet, honest to god, Court Operations Manager Tammy Tyda telephoned me Tuesday afternoon to ask me to contact all clients who had been in the courthouse including last week to inform them, and she sent an email to the Caledonia Bar asking, “If you had a client that attended their hearing in person at the courthouse, please pass this information on to them.”
Lemme see if I have this right, because apparently I wasn’t the brightest lawyer in the courtroom Monday, and I was the only lawyer in the courtroom Monday: From Friday through Monday, the Court system intentionally by policy did not advise or warn me (or 2 clients in morning) of Court staff exposure by contact tracing, yet the Court system now directs me to contact clients to warn them of possible exposure by contact tracing at the courthouse.
