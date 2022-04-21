A plea from a US veterans in the Littleton area. A veteran is someone who, at one point in his/her life, wrote a “blank check” made payable to: “The United States of America,” for an amount up to, and including that person’s life. World War I was described as “the war to end all wars.” Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way!
At a time when inflation is soaring with higher and higher gas prices including home heating fuel and propane, and sky-rocketing food prices, many people must make some hard choices as to where to spend their money. Now, I learn that the US government is planning to consolidate numerous Veterans’ Administration Clinics across the Northeast (including northern New Hampshire) which is going to limit our accessibility to much-needed health care.
Here, in the Littleton area, we Vets, will have to travel to St. Johnsbury, Vt. or White River Junction, Vt. at an individual heavy cost in time, money, and timely services needed. The North Hampton VA, which helps thousands of vets in the Greater Boston Area, is also slated to close.
The services provided by our VA’s is incredible. I had a stroke in 2019, and thought I was recovering, but upon my annual physical visit to my Littleton VA, it was discovered that I wasn’t walking and moving my arm correctly. The doctor immediately made appointments for additional therapeutic treatments to correct the problems. Thanks to the immediate corrective action taken by the professional staff at the Littleton VA Clinic, I am on the road to recovery.
We Veterans need your help. Please contact members of the NH federal delegation to Washington, DC (Sens. Shaheen and Hassan and Reps. Kuster and Pappas) and ask them to stop this foolishness being brought to bear on US vets.
