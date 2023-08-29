Wealth Inequality
To the Editor:
John McClaughry made the case that when calculating income inequality, benefits such as refundable tax credits, food stamps, and Medicare and Medicaid should be added to income. Referring to the book, “The Myth of American Inequality,” he contends that when all these benefits are counted as income and all taxes paid are counted as lost income, the ratio of income for the top 20 percent of households to the bottom 20 percent is 4.0 to 1 rather than the 16.7 to 1 ratio found in official Census numbers. John’s method may have some merit as long as the billions in subsidies, tax breaks and various incentives that corporations receive are considered as income for the individuals who profit from these handouts.
Wealth inequality may be a better way to measure the financial inequality that exists in the US and around the world. Wealth is the sum total of assets minus liabilities. Assets include everything from an owned personal residence and cash in savings accounts to investments in stocks and bonds, real estate, and retirement accounts. Liabilities cover what a household owes: a car loan, credit card balance, student loan, mortgage, or any other bill yet to be paid.
As of the first quarter of 2023, the top 10 percent of Americans held almost 70 percent of the total wealth in the US while the bottom 50 percent held 2.4 percent. Put another way, the top 10 percent of Americans have almost 30 times as much wealth as the bottom 50 percent, according to the Federal Reserve.
Similarly, as of the fourth quarter of 2022, 735 billionaires collectively held more wealth ($4.5 trillion) than the bottom 50 percent of American households ($4.1 trillion) according to the Federal Reserve.
One more striking statistic is from US News and World Report. In the third quarter of 2022, the top 20 percent of Americans held 66.9 percent of wealth and the bottom 20 percent held 3.5 percent. That is to say, the ratio of wealth for the top 20 percent of households to the bottom 20 percent was roughly 20 to 1.
Nobel prize winning economists Joseph Stiglitz, Paul Krugman, Angus Deaton, David Card and others are very concerned about income/wealth inequality. “Public policy experts call income and wealth inequality one of the defining challenges of this century” (The Council on Foreign Relations, 4/22/2022). Oxfam International published “Survival of the Richest” (01/16/2023) which states, “The very richest have become dramatically richer and corporate profits have hit record highs, driving an explosion of inequality.”
In a letter to UN secretary general, António Guterres, and World Bank president, Ajay Banga, the signatories from 67 countries call on the two bodies to do more to reverse the sharpest increase in global inequality since the second world war. Reducing inequality by 2030 was one of the 17 UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) agreed on by the international community in 2015.
Income inequality and wealth inequality are grave problems facing the US and the rest of the world. It’s disappointing that some are attempting to downplay the seriousness of these issues.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
