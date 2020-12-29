Wear a Mask
To the Editor:
I was very surprised to see my picture on the front page of today’s paper (12/29/20) standing in front of The White Market. I’m wearing a mask and have a sign that encourages people to wear masks to protect themselves and others, especially the workers in the store. Surprised, because it was last March that I was standing there.
Since then, as far as I know, the medical professionals and scientists haven’t changed their minds about the importance of people wearing masks. I do understand that masks are uncomfortable. Of course breathing and communicating are more difficult. But if you catch COVID breathing and communicating can become a lot more uncomfortable, and worse.
David Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.