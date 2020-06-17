Weather Vane Replacement
To the Editor:
The replacement of the weather vane atop Dartmouth’s Baker Library is just plain ridiculous.
The century old vane depicted a pine tree, a keg, and a tree stump on which sits a colonially garbed man conferring with a Native American holding a peace pipe. The alleged objection is that this historic piece of art offended Native Americans and did not reflect the values of Dartmouth in part because the keg probably contained rum. The keg could just have likely contained hardened cider, the drink of choice at the time since drinking water was risky and often led to the spread of highly contagious disease and death.
Beer and cider were commonly drunk at breakfast. And rum was drunk by both adults and children. Rum was considered essential to promotion of health, was fashionable and reputable. Judicious imbibement of rum was encouraged and considered to invigorate children, men and women alike for the difficult tasks of the day. It was an essential tool in the shed of those who settled this area. To have hosted a discussion, as is depicted on the vane, and not offered rum would have been considered the epitome of contempt.
