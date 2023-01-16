Weather vs. Climate

Weather and climate are not the same, but many people confuse the two. A climatologist explained the difference using a baseball analogy.
Weather is equivalent to how a player performs a single time at bat. He may get a hit, a walk or strike out. Either way, that’s a single event and it doesn’t say much about his overall ability as a player.
Climate is equivalent to a player’s earned run average (ERA). It tells how well or poorly a player is performing season after season over his entire career.
In his letter to editor, “January 8, 1848,” Ron Pal wrote, “175 years ago; ‘The ground has been bare as it is in midsummer [sic],’” and that January 1901 was “The warmest January on record.” He’s talking about weather, not climate.
In his LTE “Just So You Know,” he wrote, “For you global warmers out there: On December 14 and 15 in 1901 it was 62 and 63 in Burlington, Vt” and “There was a record high of 101 in St Johnsbury many years ago.” Again, he’s talking about weather, not climate.
Because they don’t understand the difference between weather and climate, many individuals stubbornly refuse to believe that human activity is causing catastrophic changes to our climate.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.