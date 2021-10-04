“Weatherization”
To the Editor:
I know many of us have been looking for ways to make our homes and work spaces warmer and cozier as the colder months get closer. We hear the word “weatherization”, but what does that mean? Is it something I can do on my own? Will it make a difference? I really, really don’t like being cold.
How expensive is it? Are there any grants or rebates available? Where do I start? It’s probably a good idea, but maybe I’ll just put it off for another year. It would be nice to be warm, though.
There is an event happening at the Fairbanks Museum on Saturday, October 9th from 10-12 that might help me out. Representatives from Rural Edge, HEAT Squad, NVDA, Efficiency VT, 3E Thermal, NETO, Town of St Johnsbury and Green Mountain Power will be there to answer questions, provide lots of information for all of us looking for answers. I understand there will be refreshments and door prizes too. I’m planning to go, because I know I’ll learn something I can use. Hope to see you there.
Pam Parker
East St Johnsbury, Vt.
