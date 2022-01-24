Week In Review – Another Perspective
To the Editor:
This letter is in response to the LTE on January 21 from Ron Willoughby “Week in Review”. Mr. Willoughby lists eighteen events that I assume he thinks are significant for this past week. I thought a rebuttal was due based in facts, not just headlines and soundbites, and decided to address twelve of them.
1. Biden did not “give hospitals a green light” to prioritize covid treatments based on race, despite former president Trump’s sound bites at a recent rally. What happened was the FDA in December 2021 was concerned about the availability of the use of an antibody treatment effective against the Omicron variant. They published a fact sheet for healthcare providers saying that it should only be used for patients considered high risk. High risk factors, according to the FDA, include older age, obesity, pregnancy, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease and more. Several states (NY and Utah) also use the risk factor of “race or ethnicity that is not White.” This is a documented statistic of added risk. The writer’s sound bite (and Trump’s rally-speak) make it sound like Biden wants to line up all non-whites first to receive treatment. Not so.
2. The AP did REPORT (not “knock) that Biden has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors. Odd that the writer chose that sound bite the same week that Biden gave an almost 2-hour press conference. Still if you want to be upset with Biden over this, at least the data behind it is accurate.
3. The Christian nurse who won her lawsuit after “being fired for wearing a cross” was a big story over most right leaning media this week. Was the writer even aware that this lawsuit was in England? And that she was not fired but resigned after “years of being targeted and harassed”? She then filed the suit and it guess it made the writer’s “week in review” list because she won the suit just this week. Good for her. But nothing to do with us here in America.
4. The SD Governor says his state is doing well “due to conservative principles”. Since he is a conservative, that makes sense that he would feel that way. However, according to U.S. News, SD is #15 in overall rankings and in categories is #19 in Education, #30 in Economy, #14 in Infrastructure, #27 in Opportunity, #2 is Fiscal Stability, #35 in Crime and Corrections, and #3 in Natural Environment. Hard to see why his opinion should make a Week in Review list.
5. Next sound bite: Empty grocery store shelves cause “frustrated Americans to unleash on Biden”. Instead of using soundbites from Twitter, might it not be better to understand why the shelves have empty areas? Omicron is still affecting efforts to improve supply chain gaps. According to the National Grocers Association many of their stores have less than 50% of their normal workforce. Production is impacted from farms to food makers to grocery stores. There is an ongoing shortage of truckers. And we haven’t even mentioned weather. It’s a big problem. Biden started talking about supply chain crisis solutions last October. Analysts said then that the problems will continue well into this year because it’s a long-term situation with long-term solutions. Why is our current frustration on the writer’s “Week in Review” list?
6. Critical Race Theory. Most people do not really know what it means, other than it must be something terrible and makes white people all seem like racists. Not true. According to the Faithful Citizens Network, who say they are a community of common-sense Christians, “… CRT is a call for Americans to reflect on and admit our past shortcomings, strive to be the best nation we can now, and build a better future for our children.” CRT recognizes that we don’t live in a perfect world and racial inequality manifests in a number of ways in America. Why is that so dangerous? The writer highlights that CRT is now in more than 230 colleges and universities. Many of us don’t see that as the negative he portrays.
7. Here we go again with another soundbite “Biden pushing to have anti-CRT parents called domestic terrorists”. It would take paragraphs to explain how this isn’t true. What happened was that the National School Boards Association sent a letter of concern to the White House because of the rising numbers of threats of violence against school board members. This was back when the biggest hot button was masking. Adding Critical Race Theory came later. All fueled by scare tactics and misinformation. There is a lot more to this story, but let’s move on.
8. Illegal immigrants to receive millions in taxpayer money. Yes, that is true. Just make sure to tell the whole story. Unauthorized immigrants paid more than $20 BILLION in income taxes in 2015. They also fund Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. They cannot use Social Security or Medicare, so they are helping to pay ours.
9. Transgender athletes ruining women’s sports. While this is a controversial issue and people can have informative debates about it, the reality is that most school athletes are not impacted by it. I’m fairly sure many of those girl’s and women’s sport programs haven’t been ruined. But it sounds scary, doesn’t it?
10. “Democrats threaten to end filibuster to enact their goals.” How about “Democrats try to pass voting rights legislation using whatever means they have available.” It was newsworthy this week, but it’s all in how you say it.
11. More Democrats are deserting their party and switching to the GOP. This is true in some places, like Nevada, but not everywhere. If you look at the trends, they usually follow the popularity (or lack thereof) of the President. And over time they go up and down. But according to Gallup, the largest proportion of Americans identify initially as political independents. Maybe that should be the highlight of the week.
12. CNN lost 80% of its audience in 2021. Sounds bad for CNN. But further research shows that in 2021, all Cable News Networks lost viewers. Weekday prime-time viewership dropped 38% at CNN, 34% at Fox News, and 25% at MSNBC, according to the Nielsen company. Makes it look like MSNBC is doing best. Like most statistics, there’s more to the story and it would take a full article to analyze it.
I did not hit all Mr. Willoughby’s points but suffice to say his “Week in Review” could use a little fact checking and less scare-tactic headlines.
Respectfully submitted,
Nancy Strand
Bethlehem, N. H.
