In these weeks of drastic change, that has come into all of our lives, there have been moments, undoubtedly, for most of us of uncertainty, stress, anxiety, pressure to learn new ways of communicating and getting our work done, and the adjustments of living closely in our homes with our family 24/7. Emotions can be fragile, at times impatient, and snappish!
But in the midst of these swirling adjustments, is the new way of appreciating our neighbors and the little things in our day, that make it brighter and calmer, and add a moment of comfort and blessing. The sun shining and grass appearing as snow melts, birds singing, the wave of a neighbor passing by, the smell of something cooking and baking. These are the little things that now have our attention and add encouragement and hope to our days.
During this time I especially want to thank those who work sacrificially at our grocery stores, mini-marts, gas stations, hardware stores, and drug stores. The long hours that are being put in on our behalf to keep us supplied with our needs are so deeply appreciated and they are providing comfort and stability to our lives. Trying to keep yourselves and us safe in the midst of dealing with the public has become an added task in the midst of all that is being done to take care of running your business.
