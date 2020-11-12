Welcome Back America
To the Editor:
The number of times we saw honor, integrity, honesty or pragmatism from Trump during his White House days can be counted on zero fingers of one hand. Never happened. So we have no right to expect anything different as his occupation time there ends soon. In his speech or actions, he was never uplifted by the unaffected grace of precision nor guided upward on pathways to progress.
Even so, it’s a sad and sorry sight we have of him today, a spoiled brat in the body of an aged man, throwing his final public tantrum, filing numerous meritless lawsuits, seeming to be flat on his back in the oval office, screaming and pounding his feet on the floor, going around in circles in frustration that he didn’t get his way again. Continuing chaos and chronic disregard for all those unfortunately around him.
It is even sadder and sorrier still when we know that this is the person yet in charge for a couple months more, in charge of our national security, and supposed to be leading us against the onslaught of a world-wide medical emergency. And supposed to be inviting and enabling a seamless transition between Presidents. The world, our allies and our enemies, they all watch this dangerous circus closely and make plans accordingly, count on it.
