Welcoming Asylum Seekers to the NEK
To the Editor:
We members of the board of the Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network (NEKASAN) express our sincere appreciation to St. Johnsbury Chief of Police, Timothy Page, and Director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Gillian Sewake, for the kind and respectful ways in which they have welcomed asylum seekers brought to the city over the past several weeks by officers of the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Service (USCBPS) in Derby Line.
St. Johnsbury is indeed fortunate to have such humane individuals as Chief Page and Ms. Sewake serving in their important roles.
According to Tracy Dolan, Director of the Vermont Refugee Office, crossings at the Vermont-Canada border have increased 300% in just the past eight weeks. All of us who follow the news understand that there are many forces pushing individuals and families to make the arduous journey to the US—from war to sectarian violence to natural disaster. USCBPS is mandated to assist asylum seekers coming into the US from Canada via the Vermont border to move on after crossing. The agents have no choice. But how they go about moving asylum seekers along is where communities such as St. Johnsbury can help. NEKASAN appreciates the humanity shown by the Derby Line agents who do their very best to ensure safe passage for all, even at times using their own funds to cover a hotel for the night.
After the most recent pre-dawn drop off of Haitian asylum-seekers at St. Johnsbury’s Welcome Center, Chief Page reached out to Governor Scott to request the state’s help in providing emergency temporary housing for asylum-seekers who reach St. Johnsbury. Like Chief Page, we know that St Johnsbury is a welcoming, humane community. And NEKASAN is working with him, Ms. Sewake, US Customs & Border Control Service, health and human service providers, houses of worship, and the St. Johnsbury City Council, as well as many generous, open-hearted residents throughout the NEK to ensure safety and support for asylum seekers as they pass through our area and for those who wish to become our neighbors. We are hopeful that Governor Scott and Director Dolan will find state resources to help us in this shared mission.
Anyone wishing to join with NEKASAN in welcoming asylum seekers to our community can reach out to us at info@nekasan.org
NEKASAN Board of Directors: Libby Hillhouse, President; Omar Johnson, Vice President; Lawuo Dolo, Treasurer; Jeffrey Kay; Nancy Toney; Judy Daloz; Janet Givens; Kathy Hayes; Christine James;
Christine James
East Burke, Vt.
