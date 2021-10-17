Well Done!
To the Editor
I have been receiving the CR now for almost a year. I greatly appreciate the energy and hard work that goes into publishing a daily. I especially want to thank you for the excellent editorials you publish which often remind readers why free speech and newspapers are so important to a healthy society. Your editorial page is a wealth of diverse opinions and animated discussion, a wonderful representation of exactly that. Thank you so much.
Lucy K. Wyman, Lancaster
