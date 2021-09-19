Well Worn “Bogeymen”
To the Editor:
Of you, and your Russpublican Party’s ignorance, duplicity, meanness and deft use of Propaganda techniques!
While reading his 1st two paragraphs, I thought poor Turcotte Q NH,House, had been caught in a time warp, or, had been in a coma for years! He states “The latest insanity out of the White House and DC” . I was thinking, geez could it be the President wants to “nuke” Hurricanes? Build a wall and have Mexico pay for it? Shining a light up your BUTT to cure Covid? Inject Clorox?
(Oops I forgot, Covid is a hoax, it will end once {pick one} Easter 2020 arrives, If Biden is elected, when summer comes, when winter comes, when we get “herd immunity”, ” its no worse than the common cold.” “Putin told me they didn’t interfere with our election,” I could go one with dozens of examples.
Turcotte brings out the well worn “bogeymen” the Republiklans use to frighten their cult followers, the left are communists, and attacks Democrats saying “what we have here is an unconstitutional mandate based
Purely on politics.” MMMMM……something purely on Politics, let’s see. When Scalia died in Feb. 2016, Sen. Orrin Hatch stated ” If Obama would nominate someone like Garland, he’d get passed”. Well… lo and behold
Pres. Obama nominated Garland, and, the Republiklan Senate refused to even give him a hearing! Their excuse “Too close to the next election” (10 months away). Yet when a WHITE President nominates Amy Coney Barrett she manages to get approved less than a month before the 2020 election!!
Politics Rep. Turcotte? Racism? I say both.
As far as Communism goes? There really is no true Communist Country on our earth today. China is not really communist, it may be communistic in some ways, but essentially it is a mature Fascist State. The Chinese “President for Life” Xi, was lauded by tRump, who took the opportunity to say “President for Life, I like the sound of that”!
The Russian Federation is not Communist, nor is Cuba or Venezuela. They are all run by Authoritarian “Strongmen”. How do these “Strongmen” get elected? They promise things that the vast majority of people want, i.e. health care, education, safe working conditions, better pay, affordable housing, (in Hitler’s case) “a Volkswagon in every garage” ( in Hoovers’ case) “a chicken in every pot, and 2 cars in the garage”, safe water, dependable infra structure, taxes applied fairly etc.
Once elected, they show their true colors, Authoritarian. How? Arresting their rivals (I think I remember on several occasions tRump wanting these people arrested) Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Rod J. Rosenstein, James B. Comey, George Soros, John F. Kerry, Andrew McCabe, Paul Begala and…..any Democratic Congressperson who did not applaud him during his State of the Union Speech!
Ironically He has had more cabinet members and/or associates indicted and jailed than any other administration. Strongmen also need an enemy of the people. In tRumps, case any media that he doesn’t like.
Or, immigrants, and despite his daughter and grand children being converts to Judaism, there is a strong odor of Anti-semitism in today’s RepubQuelan Party (Jews will not replace us.) ” Fine people on both sides” according to tRump.
Back to the promises these Sheep in Wolves Clothing make. Did we get cheaper and better health care? NO. Cleaner air and water? NO. Infrastructure? NO. Lower drug prices NO. Safer working conditions? NO.
Raise taxes on the rich? JUST THE OPPOSITE! 6 months Maternity Leave? NO. Did he sue the 18 women who had claimed he assaulted them sexually? NO. Did he “have to give up golf and work my ass off for the American People’” The only thing he even attempts to work on is, MAKING HIM, HIS FAMILY AND RICH FRIENDS RICHER.
Folks, the Republican Party has been trying to undo the New Deal and its’ benefits to the common man for almost a century. They have attacked, overtime pay, Soc. Sec., Medicare, Medicaid, free public schools, the minimum wage, 40 hour work week , you name it, if it helps the wage earner, they’re against it.
They rail against “Socialism”. Do they even know what it is? Question….if a President makes a bad trade deal (China) that results in farmers (Agribusiness) losing lots and lots of MONEY. Then gives the farmers (Agribusiness) $22,000,000,000.00 to cover their losses, is that dreaded “SOCIALISM” ???? No of course not,
It is ONLY Socialism when money goes to the needy.
So, I disagree with Rep. Turncoat, about from who, where or when “insanity” is coming from. And as far as being an anti-vaxxer, great! I hope that all of your followers are anti-vaxxers, seeing as how lately the un-vaccinated (95+ %) are in ICU, you’re proving Darwin right!
Anthony Daniels
Orleans, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.