West Burke Isn’t What It Used To Be

I have been a Burke resident for almost 80 years, like my parents and grandparents before me. I now have most of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren residing in Burke. Lately I’m ashamed of the direction in which the town is going. There are three selectmen, but it seems the road foreman is able to do whatever he pleases and runs the select board rather than the select board managing him. Is that not the job of the select board, to control the town budget and oversee the road crew and foreman? It seems they get whatever they want, while the town wouldn’t replace the rubbish truck, they did acquire another new plow truck, and are building a new town garage.
The town continues to widen our roads further encroaching on our land, land which we traded under the circumstances of it only being so wide, it is wider than the paved roads to Newark and continues to grow. The wider the road becomes, the faster people are driving down the road, putting my great grandchildren at increased risk along with other residents who walk the road.
It is astonishing to see so much new equipment being purchased year after year, bigger more expensive trucks, then we see them go down the road clipping trees with the grader, damaging the local ecosystem, especially the sugar maples. If they don’t respect the equipment they have then maybe there needs to be more oversight into the management of town employees. Every time they stop at a store with the trucks running to grab a sandwich or coffee on the towns time its causing depreciation to the equipment, and potential increase in expense to the town. We as a community need to hold top town officials more accountable and should be questioning the use of equipment and funding, in today’s economy with the inflation skyrocketing, we need to be frugal and keep expenses low otherwise we will all pay the price.
We as a community need pay more attention and be more present at town meetings and have more oversite on the way our tax dollars are spent, the recent evaluations that came out, more than doubling property taxes would not nearly have been so bad had town officials had them done more frequently and not been mandated by the state to have to do so.
This is just my opinion, but if someone doesn’t say something then its only going to get worse, you don’t have to like it, but I’ve seen much change over the years and never have things been as shameful as they are now.
