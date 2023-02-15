What a Learning Experience!
To the Editor:
Well, the State House has been in session for six weeks and what a whirlwind it’s been!
Before traveling to Montpelier, I get up at 5:30 AM to drive a local school bus route because they are so short-handed. I want to be sure the morning run is not cancelled.
For 18 years I lobbied at the State House on labor issues such as unemployment, minimum wage, workers compensation, etc. Now as a newly-elected representative serving on the General Housing Committee, I find myself in new territory. In the last few weeks, we’ve taken up issues related to homelessness, Native Americans, and affordable housing. It has been a steep learning curve, but a welcome one as I gain understanding about a broad range of issues facing Vermonters.
I’m ashamed to say when I was young and naïve, I believed the stigma that homeless people were lazy and gaming the system. As I got older, I realized that isn’t the case. No doubt, there are some attempts to take advantage of the system, but it is clear we have a duty to support the most vulnerable in our state. There are currently 2780 homeless individuals, many are veterans, and 857 of them are children.
Some 40% of the beds at the UVM Medical Center are filled with individuals who no longer have an illness or injury to keep them there. If released, however, they would be out on the street because all Vermont’s homeless shelters are full. Our efforts to address homelessness is further complicated by the current lack of affordable housing in Vermont even for middle income families.
Vermont is first in the country with the least rentals available at 2.4%. Of the number of units in Vermont, 17% are vacation homes and 3% are AirBnb’s or the like. Only Maine has more. We need to build 40,000 new units by 2030 just to accommodate current and new individuals and families; that’s about 2,700 new homes per year to have a “healthy market”.
The Vermont labor market has about 24,000 job openings with about 30% of those are high skilled jobs such as nurses, teachers, and information technology. Many of these jobs can’t be filled due to the lack of housing. A recent Caledonia Record article reported NVRH has around 50 openings for nurses and technicians, but no local housing for them—and this is happening all over the state. We must make sure we invest in these housing projects to attract and keep the workforce we need and help all Vermonters stay housed and safe.
Thank you for reading and may God Bless!
Rep. Dennis LaBounty
Caledonia-3
(Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock)
Lyndonville, Vt.
