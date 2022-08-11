What a Mess
To the Editor:
Another house/building being demolished, turned into another parking or vacant lot. Ride through most any town and see vacant, decaying houses/buildings, many due to delinquent taxes.
All happening during a housing shortage. Material costs spike, ever filling landfills. Salvage and utilize material instead of just demolishing and filling the landfills.
With the housing shortage, increase in homelessness. The State of Vermont’s homeless hotel program runs until the end of 2023 at a cost of $90 million over two years. The state pays an average of $110 a night per room. About a decade ago, the state closed Waterbury, a 54 bed state hospital, and turned it into state offices. Then they built a $23 million, 25 bed replacement. The state is struggling with a shortage of beds now. This is putting local law enforcement, hospitals and staff, along with the people in jeopardy.
Vermont’s only juvenile detention center closed about two years ago with plans to demolish it. There was also plans to spend $3.2 million on renovations for a six bed unit in Newbury, Vt. With an annual budget of approximately $3.8 million for six bids, Newbury rejected this plan. Windsor also does not want corrections or social services in the now closed Windsor prison. It costs the state approximately $1/4 million a year to maintain the unused prison. It’s a 100 acre fenced in facility, many buildings were once a working farm prison, with 700 acres of state owned land adjoining it.
Therapeutic power in working with animals and the land has proven health and mental benefits. Maybe these as well as other stat agencies can utilize this area, with a central building used by all departments for dining/medical/education. Cross train staff to work in other areas if needed, helping with staffing shortages and overall costs. State Forest and Recreation have been mentioned about locating there. They would make a good addition to the team. This would mean all departments work and communicate together as a team. This could be a way for the ones living there to visually see where there actions could lead, if positive more opportunities, if negative less opportunities.
Drugs and addiction is a major contributor of crimes and homelessness. The United States illegal drugs is a multi billion dollar business. Since approximately 1971, over a trillion dollars was spent enforcing drug policies. Has it make much progress? In 2020, approximately 90,000 deaths due to overdoses in the U.S. U.S. national drug control budget for 2022 historic level of approximately 41 billion. About $37,500 to house federal inmates, about $54,000 annually in Vermont. Incarceration costs the U.S. about $182 billion a year.
The general idea is to show how much is approximately being spent and maybe if all the departments worked as a team it would be more effective and efficient. More of the money could be used for permanent solutions.
This needs to be considered from the federal level down to the local level. All these things and more affect the children and their future. Show, teach, lead, communicate.
Larry Somers
Barnet, Vt.
