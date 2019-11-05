What a Shame
To the Editor:
It is a big shame what our election process has turned into!! These days if you know your party has no chance at winning the top job then they make up stories to try and bring the opposing side down with an impeachment hearings, also it is so sad that we have traitors like the military officers if that is what you want to call these people, that have lived off the tax payer and still living off of us but still sits there and runs down their commander in chief. These disgraceful officers should lose their pensions to the very least if not charged for other charges. Thank god we all know Bernie is not going to be elected and Biden will not make it either and if all the liberals have is Warren then good luck.
Steve Fortin Sr
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
