What Are We Doing?

It seems like this huge movement of unrest among so many, must have its origin in the lust for wealth at any cost.
I can’t wrap my mind around any other reason it could be..the fear that the wealth we now have will be protected or enlarged by one leader and stolen/taken by another?
Gone is satisfaction for the state of one’s life, which should be largely based upon our personal efforts to enjoy friends, our work, shared benevolent religion and helping others as the seed of common decency.
How would Jesus see it as compared to fighting with hatred all others that disagree?
We should ask ourselves what we would do if there was only a day left on this planet.
This world trembles with destruction. We can’t take and destroy much more. And to what end?
We likely have only one more chance and that be NOW.
