What Casella’s Map Doesn’t Show You
To the Editor:
Robert Blechl’s article on July 6th had a lot of good information on the status of Casella’s proposed landfill in Dalton, and the upcoming wetlands permit hearing to be held at the White Mountains Regional High School (in Whitefield) on July 14th starting at 3pm. But it also included a map Casella uses to try to convince people that their landfill will have minimum impact. The map shows the proposed landfill in the middle of an industrial area in Dalton, suggesting it will blend in easily and there will be no or limited impact on residents in the nearby communities.
But the reality is, and what Casella’s map doesn’t show you is:
1) The Dalton landfill site is not in an industrial area at all— it is a greenfield site that includes wetlands, vernal pools, and pristine forestland.
2) The site is virtually right next to Forest Lake State Park, putting at risk the public’s use of the park, especially the popular lake beach.
3) There are over 100 water supply wells that will be at risk from leachate contamination, possibly including PFAS.
4) Surface water will drain directly into the Ammonoosuc River, putting at risk the public water supplies of several downstream communities.
5) The site is right at the boundary of four towns— Dalton, Whitefield, Bethlehem and Littleton. The environmental impacts of the proposed landfill puts at risk the quality of life for residents of all of these towns.
6) The map doesn’t show you that by Casella’s own estimate 100 trash-laden trucks every day will be making round trips, going past schools, churches, and small businesses, many of which are dependent on tourists. Carroll, Whitefield and Bethlehem will be particularly heavily impacted by this truck traffic, and Main Street in Littleton may be at risk as well.
7) The map doesn’t show you that the proposed Dalton landfill site is only about 5 miles from Casella’s existing NCES landfill in Bethlehem. It’s unclear yet what lasting damage the 150,000 gallon leachate spill at NCES last month caused, but one thing that is clear is that it took Casella two days to discover the spill occurred.
The people of the North Country have the power to tell NH’s DES at the July 14th hearing that we don’t need and we don’t want another landfill in our midst, especially one that may be half-filled with Massachusetts’ trash. Please come to the hearing and let your voice be heard.
Eliot Wessler
Whitefield, N. H.
