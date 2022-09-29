What Does Benning Really Believe?
To the Editor:
In a fairly lengthy Guest Editorial in this newspaper written perhaps eighteen months ago readers saw current Vermont Lieutenant Governor Candidate Joe Benning put forward what seemed to many if not most readers some well-deserved criticism of Donald Trump’s term as President. During that same time period, however, it struck me as very odd to observe the same man, Joe Benning, writing on a Facebook post to “Caledonia Republicans” that he was highly encouraged to see that Donald Trump had received more votes for President in the three counties of the North East Kingdom in the 2020 election than he had gotten in 2016. It goes without saying that Benning’s two comments are entirely contradictory; not a little bit out of line with one another but completely the opposite.
Given this stark inconsistency one is left to really wonder what Joe Benning’s true thoughts are? Nearly everyone would agree that Donald Trump is among the most polarizing people ever on the U.S. political scene. People seem to either hate him or else they love him. To me it is a very critical problem for voters to consider how candidates in this year’s general election relate to Trump’s lies about the 2020 election; claiming without evidence that he somehow, perhaps through magic or some unexplained force had millions of votes stolen from him; that he had a legitimate claim to remaining in office, and inciting a blood thirsty mob he encouraged to storm the United States Capitol Building during the peaceful transfer of power to the duly elected Biden administration which was supposed to have been taking place.
Beyond questions of what Joe Benning really thinks with regard to Trumpism and the need to uphold our system of free and fair elections, voters need to know what would Joe Benning do if he were ever elected and advanced further into higher offices? Is Benning the type of Republican who would stand up under pressure and do the right thing in rejecting conspiracy theories and lies, or would he choose to stick to extremist Republican hyper-partisan pretenses about what is real and support a future insurrection?
Voters new to this state or to this area may not be aware that at one time Joe Benning was a Democrat. Are his thoughts so fluid that any decisions that he could make might be so unpredictable that we would have no certainty about what he would do on any futureoccasion? Consistency of values is a primary indicator of a truly sincere public servant as opposed to one who may be seeking power purely for the sake of wielding it in potentially undisclosed ways at a later time.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
