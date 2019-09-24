What Does it Cost?
To the Editor:
Let’s Do the Math
Let’s figure out what all these great new progressive domestic programs are going to cost us if/when enacted.
The following estimates can be found at the website for the Congressional Budget Office.
(1) The Green New Deal will cost $93T (that’s trillion) over 10 years – $9.3T/year.
(2) The Medicare For All program will cost $32T over 10 years – $3.2T/year
(3) The Free College for All program will cost $10T over 10 years - $1T/year
(4) The Universal Basic Income (UBI) program will cost $33T over 10 years - $3.3T/year
(5) The current national budget, which pays for things not covered above is $4.2T in 2019
Ignoring inflation, economic growth and other niggling factors, the cost per year for all these programs AND our existing obligations is —- wait for it —- $21T/year.
The United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2019 — the total value of all services and good sold within the country this year alone — is estimated to be at $19.3T.
To cover the total yearly expenditure of all these programs would be MORE than the current GDP and will be almost $700B short every year.
This means that ALL money in this country would have to flow annually, directly to the government and we would still run an annual deficit.
Nobody would collect a paycheck – everyone will have to be on the Universal Basic Income (UBI) of $1,000/month from the above program – period. Yes, healthcare would be paid for, but rationing will have to come into play. Housing would be reconstructed to be energy efficient, but only the rich that retained their fortunes would be able to afford to live there. Cars, planes and trains would run on electricity, but you won’t be able to afford to own or use them. Prices would rise on food, clothing, services and all other commodities, but hardly anyone would have the money to afford anything but the necessities. Since incomes would be limited to the UBI, which one would assumes would not be taxed in anyway, Social security payments would cease – good bye to retirement.
Folks, these bright, shiny programs and proposals are interesting, but don’t even being to be realistic – they are a socialistic pipe dream brought on by the use of legalize pot and the musings of a 29 year old bartender, a hack former UVM professor, a fraud that used her supposed native-American roots to obtain positions and title, a former Californian lawyer who’s rise in political office was accomplished through her personal relationships with her superiors and a host of other wannabe presidential candidates that parrot back whatever the former list have stated in an attempt to gain some type of national relevance.
We need to be moving toward greener energy, covering healthcare for everyone, reducing the cost of an education and the maintenance of a welfare safety net for those that (truly) are in need.
Proposing programs that can/will NEVER be realistically funded is criminal – trusting our future to the current collection in the Democrat clown car borders on insanity.
Like him or not, at least Trump and the Republicans can operate a calculator, set up a spreadsheet and can see plainly that the country cannot be advanced by giving things away to citizens and non-citizens to stay in power.
Contact your representatives and tell them to get their heads out of the clouds, stop the political posturing and get back to work on REAL solutions with ACTUAL funding programs that aren’t going to require deficit spending or exorbitant taxation to accomplish.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd A. Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
