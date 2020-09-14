What Does Wearing A Mask Say?
To the Editor:
“Wearing a mask says: I recognize the danger of Covid-19, I will try not to infect other people, I know the difference between a right and a responsibility, and I will cooperate with experts to bring an end to this pandemic. Now, what does not wearing a mask say…
Bob O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
