What Does “Woke” Really Mean?

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, to be “woke” means to be “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social injustice)”.
A woke person recognizes the world is not a simple place and that equality and justice are not the same for everyone. The woke person understands that there is a lot of work to be done and they are so concerned enough about the inequity that they feel the need to stand up, speak out, and do something about it, especially for people who can’t help themselves.
They know that if they don’t do something, our world will never change.
But conservatives have gone to great lengths to try to turn this definition around and make it something it is not. They reject being woke as “pretentiousness” and, even worse, “cultural elitism”.
People who turn this around to make the word have a negative connotation often claim victim status for themselves because they believe those who claim societal inequity are trying to gain special social status above them.
This feeling can be fueled by overt racism, sexism (women belong at home), homophobia (their masculinity is being threatened), justified by their understanding of religious teachings, or the growing realization that Caucasians are quickly losing their majority status in this country. The fear of imagined repercussions is real to them.
They hate that calling people by derisive names that were acceptable in the past is now “politically incorrect”. They feel it’s another “right” they’re being forced to give up and they don’t like it. These people should just “suck it up”. Of course, they don’t understand just how hurtful these names are because the name callers are not part of those groups themselves.
Don’t let the conservative right fool you about what it means to be woke. Woke people see the injustice and inequality around them and want it to end – for everyone. Period.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.