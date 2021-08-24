What Ever You Think
To the Editor:
I have just read Ron Willoughy’s letter of 8/24. I would say; to you sir and everyone in your sphere; if you consider a good source of news, sites that propose a drug used to worm horses and cattle as a cure/preventive for COVID.
If you have been hesitant to get vaccinated ‘cause these self same sites negatively opine regarding the effectiveness of masks and vaccine. Or you won’t get vaccinated ‘cause the CDC won’t tell you what is in the shot. [but large animal wormer is OK] and your news sources are FOX et.al..; then I believe you have a tenuous grip on reality/the truth.
I get my news from: PBS, BBC, VT Digger, and the Record. Check it out.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
