What Impeachment DOESN’T Mean
To the Editor:
Turn on any news channel and you will hear conservatives spout the party line about the impeachment of the president – that the Democrats are trying to undo the 2016 election and the “will of the people” because they didn’t like how it turned out.
Nonsense.
Donald Trump was awarded the presidency in that election because of the archaic electoral college system created to give slave states equal representation at the voting booth at a time when slaves weren’t considered full people, a system that should have ended with the abolishment of slavery.
In the 2016 election, a 3 million vote plurality proved that Hillary Clinton was elected president. THAT was the will of the people.
Impeachment has nothing to do with overturning elections. It has everything to do with holding a president accountable for his actions that are either against the Constitution, against the law, or show him to be unfit to serve as president of the United States. Trump has shown his contempt for the Constitution on the first day he was sworn in by not divesting himself of his business interests and even more now by promising to holding the G7 meeting next year at his own hotel complex – that’s breaking the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution (both unconstitutional). He has asked for help from a foreign government to get dirt on a potential presidential rival so he can win reelection and has obstructed the current impeachment process at every turn (both illegal) and has abandoned the Kurds (our allies) to slaughter by Turkey without any discussion with his advisors (unfit to be Commander in Chief). These are only a very few things Trump has done that are impeachable offenses.
Impeachment was written into the Constitution to protect America against a lawless president who is putting the very fabric of our Democracy in jeopardy. It has nothing to do with undoing an election. Donald Trump needs to be removed from office for his crimes.
Rachael Booth
Landaff, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.