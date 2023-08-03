What is Lyndon Outting Club Doing?
To the Editor:
In reviewing the actions of the group controlling the actions of directors of Lyndon Outing Club, to me it sure looks at lot like a decade or more long racketeering setup operation aimed at bamboozling the public out of its treasure. Racketeering is an illegal act of manipulating circumstances to unfairly make the victims of the operation pay those that caused the problem to “fix” or repair the problem.
Shonyo Park is the very valuable and under-utilized public owned recreational facility that includes 40 acres, a ski lift, a ski lodge and other buildings. The facility is commonly called Lyndon Outing Club, despite LOC not technically owning the facility.
Evaluating the actions of some Lyndon Outing Club Directors gives insight as to whether the controlling LOC directors have, and continue to both cause a problem, and then try to force us to pay them so the facility is run at a reasonable level safely and properly. Here is some needed background information:
1) Shonyo Park has a historic value to the town and the success and desirability of Lyndon Institute and the elementary schools. 2) Lyndon Outing Club operated Shonyo Park for the town of Lyndon for 25 years with no formal management agreement. 3) In 2013, a very odd agreement is recorded between the town select board and the LOC directors. One selectboard member who signed that document in 2013 is purported to own significant contiguous up slope neighboring land to the facility and in 2023 is now also a select board member. That does not make the selectboard member anything other than a point of information. The 2013 agreement reads to me like an under the radar style property transfer that attempts to permanently give the directors of LOC sovereignty over the public facility forever. That agreement to me seems intended to snooker the public out of its resource. The agreement runs for successive 10 year periods and automatically renews unless the town gives written notice to LOC “at least one (1) year prior to the expiration of the term of this agreement or any renewal there of.” That notice requirement and other provisions in the agreement, and the ability of this group to attract donations, seem to make it almost impossible for any other group to have a fair shot at proposing to run the facility no matter how bad the LOC board performs. On top of that our Lyndon Select Board seem to ignore all calls to respond to complaints of safety issues and wrong actions on the part of the organization and instead just defend them. At the time that the 2013 agreement was made, everything I have seen, implied that the directors would manage the park in a fair, safe, effective way, using reasonable practices and fiduciary capacity for the town that included no compensation to the directors.
In my short 3 year tenure observing the actions of some of the LOC board of directors since 2020, I believe they intentionally have ignored their responsibilities of proper maintenance and engaging volunteers of the facility to run the facility down with the intention of forcing the public to pay them and their clique of elitists to have it brought back to life and function properly. Since 2020 I have observed and photographed many instances that I consider reckless endangerment to the public, and some controlling directors ignoring or frustrating volunteer assistance. They forced me off their board after I had donated $3,500 for materials for a new lift unloading building that the LI diversified agriculture department built, and after I had spent hundreds of hours researching snowmaking, repairing dangerous situations, championing volunteerism, and encouraging others to do the same. I was told by a director who expressed the desire to be paid that he would lobby to have me removed as a director, I was removed, and that director reelected as a director and promoted to being club’s vice president. It has been reported that while the board of directors were in the midst of a 1.1 million $ snowmaking proposal recently amended their bylaws, despite my repeated objections, to allow some to have “financial interest” which I think corrupts everything the historical organization was about. The 1.1 million $ dollar proposal seems to contain lots of pork and opportunities for the clique to personally profit off and monetize the operation for them and their clique rather than using 100% of the funds to build the best facility to serve the public. Giving some of the LOC directors and their clique the opportunity to monetize our assets for themselves, if not corrected, I predict go down as one of the greatest mistakes Lyndon has ever made. Restore the Lyndon Community and wake up Lyndon!! There is enough to go around and lets all get along and treat others like you would like to be treated. Ok?
Mark Kwiecienski
Lyndon, Vt.
