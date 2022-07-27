What Is This World Coming To?
To the Editor:
In response to Ellyn Ingalls’ letter in the July 16 issue of the paper - “What has Mark Shepard done to improve the societal issues we face today,” - Ellyn Ingalls, you could have been talking to me. I suspect Mark Shepard did and does what most common, ordinary right-wing Republicans, myself included, did and do every day. We went to work, did our jobs and paid our taxes every day. Government agencies, federal and state, are supposed to provide assistance, intervention and/or support in drug abuse, homeless and other issues with some of the funds amassed. When said funds are misappropriated or misdirected things don’t get done. That is not our fault!
It is questionable how well personal responsibility is taught in public schools today. The staff seems to be more concerned with trans-gender and other sexual stuff, critical race theory, correct pronoun usage and other nonsense like this, with less importance ascribed to basic personal responsibility for one’s behavior, not to mention reading, writing and math. It is true, teaching responsibility begins at home. The long held (by our ancestors) belief that the basis for this concept is the influence of spiritual things, i.e., church and the Bible. Whether atheists, Democrats and others like it or not, when churches, Sunday school and the Scriptures were more prominent parts of family life, responsibility and accountability for one’s behavior was usually considered a given. T.V., media, schools and the Democratic party have been very successful at driving traditional spiritual influence in American families to the margins and beyond. Separation of church and state, don’t you know. Now we are reaping what has been sown. I remember an adage from the early computer age - G I G O- garbage in, garbage out.
As for January 6, 2021, I do not condone the activity that happened at the Capitol building that afternoon. However, the number of individuals involved was a minute fraction of the 750,000 folks gathered on the Ellipse for the Rally. Contingents came from each of the fifty states. Few arrests were made, none for firearms. Little trash was left at the site on the ground. So much for an “armed insurrection.” Why don’t Democrats consider as a parallel the billions of dollars property damage, dozens killed, hundreds injured in the riots the previous summer? I only hear the proverbial crickets. How many Republicans do you suppose were involved in that stuff? Probably the same as the number of Democrats at the Capitol on January 6.
In conclusion, how can the action of scraping or sucking of an unborn baby from a woman’s uterus be construed to be anything less than hatred or violence? I am not personally opposed to contraception or getting fixed if a woman does not want to bear children. But after conception a new life has begun, with different DNA. Science, don’t you know.
Thomas Girard
Newark, Vt.
