With “What is to be Done”part 4: We have two groups of people. The ones heading a life’s course that will head them into poverty and secondly the ones that are already there. The easier one, I believe, are the ones whose life choices are destined to head them there. Some sort of intervention is needed to “head them off at the pass” so to speak.
With a constitutional government, it is difficult to tell and force people to their senses before it is too late. An authoritarian government would have an advantage.We could then say: You do this or else”. But for this we may have to be authoritarian.
Considering that we have a myriad of laws telling one what to do, one cannot go to school without certain vaccinations. Then I say you can’t get out of school without meeting certain standards that are higher than today. Make that diploma be worth something. To the ones having trouble meeting those standards but are trying: OK so you stay in school another year or two. To the ones goofing off and not applying themselves, you get no diploma. Or how about the person no matter how they try, can’t pass and get a diploma. They still can be trained for something.
This may seem mean spirited but the world is a mean place out there. The school system brainwashed students with all kinds of Liberal stuff but the pupils have to be brainwashed in my favorite saying:” Work makes life sweet” as I mentioned in a previous what is to be done letter to editor. No matter how hard we try with some sort of intervention in school, we are going to lose some, but with some sort of intervention in school, I believe we can save many who otherwise fail in life. That saying” Work makes life sweet” has to become a national motto like “Black lives matter”. School IS work. One has to work at it for good results unless you are gifted. Nothing gets done without work.
