Part 6 I believe. Anyway, drug abuse feeds crime, crime feeds drug abuse. And poverty is the root cause of much of this.
The Democrats don’t help with their Progressive stance of police defunding, and continual practice of catch and release.
Then down to the big “Root” problem is our education system which graduates many not fit to fend for themselves. In all this the teachers Union feed the Democrats and the Democrats feed the teachers Union. It is a vicious corrupt circle. Try getting on the school board or board of selectmen if you are a Republican. The Democrats don’t help with their huge “Welfare State” that they created. Nobody wants to work. Laziness becomes the mode of the day rather than the work ethic.
What is to be done?? Revolution!! At the ballot box.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.