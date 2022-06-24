What is to be Done?

To the Editor:

Part 6 I believe. Anyway, drug abuse feeds crime, crime feeds drug abuse. And poverty is the root cause of much of this.

The Democrats don’t help with their Progressive stance of police defunding, and continual practice of catch and release.

Then down to the big “Root” problem is our education system which graduates many not fit to fend for themselves. In all this the teachers Union feed the Democrats and the Democrats feed the teachers Union. It is a vicious corrupt circle. Try getting on the school board or board of selectmen if you are a Republican. The Democrats don’t help with their huge “Welfare State” that they created. Nobody wants to work. Laziness becomes the mode of the day rather than the work ethic.

What is to be done?? Revolution!! At the ballot box.

Ron Pal

Danville,Vt.

