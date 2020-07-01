What More Will it Take?
To the Editor:
We all just learned from all the major news outlets around the world that Russia has been offering bounties on coalition forces in Afghanistan, including American soldiers. At least three NATO officials were briefed about this and top White House officials have said they knew about it as early as 2019. Federal intelligence agencies have stated that they briefed Trump about it in his Presidential Daily Briefings (PDBs) as early as last year. US intelligence services deemed the reports to be so credible that they briefed British officials about them because they were listed as bounty targets as well.
What has the president done since these reports surfaced? Worse than nothing. He has claimed no one told him about them, that the reports are a Democrat “hoax”, and that the reports weren’t credible anyway. He has since asked that Russia be allowed into the upcoming G7 meeting, something they had been thrown out of in 2014. He has unilaterally ordered a draw-down of American troops stationed in Germany, Europe’s and our first line of defense against Russian aggression, one more thing that Russia has wanted for a very long time.
White House sources have said time and again that Trump doesn’t read his PDBs. If so, why didn’t his aides tell him about this when they realized he wasn’t taking any action? White House insiders say they’re frightened to tell the president something he doesn’t want to hear.
