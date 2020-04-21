What Next?

To the Editor:

Is the VSC System the First of Many Dominoes to Fall?

Closing NVU-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson, and Vermont Technical College’s (VTC) Randolph campus would migrate Vermont’s higher educational engine to the Champlain Valley. The Burlington metropolitan area already exerts economic and political dominance over the rest of the state, especially the Northeast Kingdom and southern Vermont. Depriving Vermonters of access to educational and cultural resources in this manner would be unfair and inequitable.

The Vermont State College (VSC) system deserves to maintain its autonomy and identity independent of the Burlington-based University of Vermont. The free exchange of ideas and speech has fallen under attack on American college campuses. VSC can and should meet the real and unmet need for intellectual diversity in higher education. We will attract intellectually curious and hungry young people from across the nation by positioning our institutions as bastions of free speech.

