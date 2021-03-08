What Other Alternative?
To the Editor:
To the people worried about the wetlands and Article 42 of Littleton:
There seems to be a lot of worry about the new dump in Dalton and the wetlands. I am sure Casella is up to date on their wetland permits.
It seems that there is no concern when it comes to the town of Littleton building stores in a flood zone. The parking lots are full of trash blowing into the river; Shaw’s sewer is running into the River also.
If people were concerned about wetlands, why do they allow permanent docks in forest Lake, boathouses falling into the lake; docks with roofs over them? It seems to be if people need to shop then wetlands are not a concern, they like those Big Box stores and the revenue they bring in.
Does the State of NH have double standards on shoreline protection? Why are some people made to build 250 feet away and other people with more money are allowed to build into the lake? No shoreline protection at all.
Casella engineers have designed a safe and proper way to keep the grounds clean that is more than you can say about any of the homes on Forest Lake.
We built a power plant in Whitefield to burn rubbish but it was turned down. If they reject a landfill, How far away do we go to build one? Arizona? New Mexico? The people that create the trash should be disposing of it in a local place.
Casella’s dump in Bethlehem has been close to the Ammonoosuc River where the state has monitored this on a regular basic and no contamination has been found. The river is downhill from the dump. If the Dalton Dump is constructed the waste water would have to run uphill over a mountain before it gets to Forest Lake.
If people do not want the landfill, what do you suppose happens to trash? It ends up on abandoned roads, gravel pits, sides of roads, at the town lines; anywhere trash can be thrown from a vehicle. If this should happen, the State of NH will look a lot like Massachusetts where they have trash on the highways and on the sides of roads everywhere.
Without the landfill what other alternative do we have to dispose of our trash without it costing $30- $40 per bag?
Eric Pilotte
Whitefield, NH
