What Plan Joe?

Joe Biden has been running political ads featuring anonymous “doctors” claiming “Joe Biden has a plan” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Really? I have yet to hear any details of this wonderful “plan” that will rid our country of this contagious virus.
I have seen Joe Biden holding up a common blue surgical mask stating “wear the mask.” Sorry Joe, but the generic blue paper mask is well documented to be unprotective against viruses.
A recent study even showed a group of patients with COVID-19 had overwhelmingly been wearing masks Only the N-95 mask protects against viruses and it is not being worn by the general public.
Here is the seven-point plan the Biden campaign has published: https://joebiden.com/covid19/. Maybe it would be more helpful to you to do a little research before you simply regurgitate the campaign nonsense of a pathological liar. It would certainly be more responsible for someone signing his opinion as "Dr." especially when that "medical professional" is not even close to an epidemiologist.
