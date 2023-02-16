What’s Next, Burning Books?
To the Editor:
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 5:19 pm
What’s Next, Burning Books?
To the Editor:
I read Leland Alper’s letter of 2/15 in which he objected to the shuttering of libraries in the college system, and opined that Parwinder Grewal should be fired from his position forthwith.
I agree with this in the strongest possible terms. There is never ANY excuse to remove books or shutter libraries, and Grewal should be removed from his position for even making the suggestion. This is evil.
Anyone who has studied history knows that removing access to printed material is the first means of stifling free expression. This entire proposal is inexcusable, and beyond the pale.
We should all demand the removal of Parwinder Grewal from the position he now holds, and the demanding parties should include the Caledonian-Record, first and foremost - along with every other newspaper in Vermont.
There is a faculty/staff meeting this Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1-2:30 pm. It will be held at the Alexander Twilight Theater on the Northern Vermont University/Lyndon campus. Make your voice heard at this meeting.
On May 10, 1933, university students in 34 university towns across Germany burned over 25,000 books. The works of Jewish authors like Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud went up in flames alongside blacklisted American authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Helen Keller, while students gave the Nazi salute.
I prefer not to go anywhere near that.
This must not stand. It is despicable, and it must not stand.
In liberty -
Eddie Garcia
St. Johnsbury
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.