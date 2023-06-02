What’s To Fear About Woke?

In the 1700’s we feared Witchcraft; 1950’s McCarthyism had us afraid of Communists; now 2023 fear mongers are vilifying WOKE.
What is WOKE? It’s a term coined by Black Americans in 2013 that raised awareness of racial injustices. Merriam-Webster says that “To be ‘woke’ politically … means that someone is informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality.”
Now Governor DeSantis will have us fear Democrats because they will “teach WOKE” in our schools. He says that “What you see now with the rise of this WOKE ideology is an attempt to really delegitimize our history and to delegitimize our institutions …”
Really? Let’s look at our history? It’s a fantasy that the Puritans sailed across the ocean and with the wave of a wand created a perfect country. Along with writing our Constitution, when they weren’t burning witches our forebears were eradicating indigenous peoples, and building an economy on slave labor! (Did you know that the White House was built with slave labor?)
Fortunately, I think we are grown up enough to teach about the bad parts of our past as well as the phenomenally good ones. To not do so would be to “sanitize” our history, not “delegitimize” it. “Knowledge” is another word for WOKE, and Knowledge is not something to fear.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
